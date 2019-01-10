Decatur Police have arrested a man suspected of burglarizing a church.
Officers were called to Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 550 Bird Springs Road, on Friday for a burglary report, said Emily Long, police spokesperson.
The complainant alleged that someone had entered the church and taken several items. He said the burglary was captured on the church’s video surveillance.
During the course of the investigation, Daniel Splitlog was positively identified as being the suspect in the video, Long said.
On Tuesday, Splitlog was located by Officer Michael Kent and transported to the Decatur Police Department where he was charged with third degree burglary. He was booked at the Morgan County Jail and held without bond, Long said.
Related Content
- Decatur Police arrest church burglary suspect
- Man arrested after car burglaries in Decatur
- Suspect arrested in Decatur murder
- Police searching for burglary suspects
- 16-year-old arrested on burglary charges in Decatur
- Decatur Police seeking help in identifying suspect
- PHOTOS: Decatur police searching for theft suspect
- Decatur Police search for suspect after burglaries near Red Bank Road
- Burglary suspects lead police on chase
- Police are searching for two burglary suspects