Decatur Police arrest church burglary suspect

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 9:54 AM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2019 10:03 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Decatur Police have arrested a man suspected of burglarizing a church.

Officers were called to Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 550 Bird Springs Road, on Friday for a burglary report, said Emily Long, police spokesperson.

The complainant alleged that someone had entered the church and taken several items. He said the burglary was captured on the church’s video surveillance.

During the course of the investigation, Daniel Splitlog was positively identified as being the suspect in the video, Long said.

On Tuesday, Splitlog was located by Officer Michael Kent and transported to the Decatur Police Department where he was charged with third degree burglary. He was booked at the Morgan County Jail and held without bond, Long said.

