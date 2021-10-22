Decatur Police arrest 3rd suspect in July murder

A Nashville man has been charged as a third suspect in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old in July, Decatur Police said.

Khamis Zakaria Yugusuk, 25, was located Oct. 15 by U.S. Marshals in Nashville. He was extradited Friday to Decatur, where he is charged with capital murder.

The victim, Rodney Fossett, was shot multiple times during a robbery July 13 at a Decatur apartment complex, according to police. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital but died Aug. 5 as a result of his injuries.

Family and friends told WAAY 31 at the time that Fossett was someone others looked up to, “a good dude” who took his work on the football field into the community, where he created a youth traveling football league.

Yugusuk is being held without bond at the Morgan County Correctional Facility along with the other two suspects, 22-year-old Keondrick Tyrek Boyd and 26-year-old Ayqueele Mickole Edmond. Each is charged with capital murder.