Decatur Police arrest 2 of 6 suspects in forgery case; search continues for 4

A reported forgery involving multiple financial institutions has led to arrest warrants for six people, and Decatur Police are asking the public’s help in finding four of the suspects.

Decatur Police Department said they received the forgery report Oct. 6 from a local business, which said 43 checked were forged and used at various locations, totaling more than $21,000 in losses.

Six suspects total were identified, of which two were jailed as of Monday, DPD said. Dyllan Jones, 29, of Moulton was arrested Nov. 2 for third-degree theft, third-degree forgery and two counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument.

Three days later, on Nov. 5, 36-year-old Joshua Dutton of Trinity was arrested. Dutton faces five counts of identity theft, five counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument and one count of first-degree theft.

The following suspects have active warrants related to the case:

• Alexsanyna Collier, 30, of Decatur, for third-degree possession of a forged instrument;

• Jeremy Chatman, 37, of Decatur, for third-degree forgery;

• Jason Whitt, 40, of Knoxville, Tennessee, for identity theft; and

• Gerald Kirby, 51, of Trinity, for first-degree theft and five counts of identity theft.

Anyone with information about the case or the suspects’ whereabouts is encouraged to call DPD Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.