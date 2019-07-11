Decatur Police arrest 2 in break-in investigation

The Decatur Police Department says an investigation into a string of vehicle break-ins has led to the arrest of two people.

Christopher Trey Butts was arrested Monday on four counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle. Police said Butts had meth when he was arrested. He also was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.

Butts was later transported to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of an $11,600 bond.

Emme Long, police spokesperson, said Butts is suspected in break-ins reported in June and July on East Moulton Street SE and Sherman Street SE.

Long said Tiffany Danielle Ray was with Butts when he was arrested. Ray initially provided false information, due to her having active felony warrants through the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, said Long

Ray was also found to be in possession of a quantity of synthetic cannabinoids (“spice”) and prescription medication, which was a controlled substance, without a valid prescription.

Ray was placed under arrest for obstruction of justice by using a false identity and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (spice).

Ray was later transported to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $4,500 bond.