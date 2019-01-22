Decatur Police adding extra patrol following shooting at local business

On Monday around 6:30 p.m., Decatur Police responded to a shooting at Johnston Street SE to find a victim with a single gunshot wound to his arm.

The victim told police when he arrived to his place of business that day, he was confronted by an unfamiliar male demanding money. He says when he did not give the suspect the amount of money he wanted, he pointed the gun at him.

The victim said he then grabbed the gun and that it discharged during a struggle with the suspect. The victim was struck in the arm, and the suspect fled the scene.

The victim was treated for his wound at Decatur General Hospital. According to police, his injury was deemed non-life-threatening.

The shooting is being investigated, and Decatur Police say heavy foot patrol is now being deployed in the downtown area of Decatur in the evening hours.