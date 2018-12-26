Decatur Police: Suspect was found in stolen car, provided false name

On December 20, a Decatur Police officer responded to the Burger King at Beltline Road Southwest in regards to a stolen car.

The officer relocated to Westbury Court Southwest, and this is where he located the car. He made contact with a man who was in the car who identified himself as Dewayne Watts.

"Watts" was arrested on misdemeanor charges and was then brought to the Decatur Police Department to be interviewed. He was later identified as Timothy Dewayne Cline, who had active warrants with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

Cline arrested on a felony warrant for obstructing justice by providing a false name to law enforcement. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $1,000.

Cline was previously arrested on December 4 for chemical endangerment of a child, receiving stolen property in the 1st degree and attempting to elude law enforcement. Decatur Police say his girlfriend, Jessica Young, used her baby’s diaper to try to dispose of a used meth pipe. She was arrested in November.