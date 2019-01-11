Decatur Police: Suspect arrested for burglary, vehicle theft

On December 29, 2018, a Decatur resident reported a vehicle was stolen from their home at Skyview Street SW.

That same day, Lawrence County Sheriff's Office deputies executed a traffic stop of the stolen vehicle. Harley Hill, 21, was found alone in the vehicle with items connecting him to an unrelated burglary in Lawrence County.

Hill was arrested and charged with burglary, and the vehicle was released back to the victim.

On January 7, an arrest warrant was issued charging Hill with theft of property in the first degree for the stolen vehicle. Hill was booked in the Lawrence County Jail and released on January 10. His theft warrant from Decatur Police was then served.

Hill was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $5,000.