Decatur Police 'No Shave November' effort raises money for fellow lawmen battling medical issues

The Decatur Police Department raised thousands of dollars through their No-Shave November efforts to help two fellow lawmen battling medical issues.

The month-long campaign raised $3,000.

The collections will be donated to U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Jim England and Morgan County Sheriff's Office Investigator Caleb Brooks.

England is fighting cancer while Brooks is in the hospital following a small-intestine transplant after being gored by a bull.

Forty-eight officers and civilians participated in the campaign. Officer Joseph Schutt was awarded "Best Beard" after a departmental vote.