Decatur Police: Murder suspect in custody after man with gunshot wound found at used car lot

Police have not released the identity of the suspect.

Posted: Jun 10, 2021 3:01 PM
Updated: Jun 10, 2021 3:08 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Decatur Police are investigating a murder after finding a man with a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.

Police say a suspect is in custody.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was found about 1:40 p.m. in the 3,000 block of Hwy. 31 South, according to police.

WAAY 31 is told the man was found at a used car dealership.

He was taken to a hospital and declared dead, police said.

Police also have not released the identity of the suspect.

They say this is believed to be an isolated incident.

