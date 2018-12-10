Decatur Police: Turn lane from Highway 31 South to Highway 20 West shut down after 18-wheeler flipped

Decatur Police urge drivers to avoid the area of 6th Avenue and Wilson Street Monday morning after an 18-wheeler flipped onto its side spilling scrap aluminum on the roadway.
The turn lane from U.S. Highway 31 South to Alabama Highway 20 West is shut down for clean-up. Police say drivers should expect delays and consider taking another route.
