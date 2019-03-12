Decatur Police Department recognizes four patrol officers of the month

The Decatur Police Department honored four patrol officers as the employees of the month Tuesday.

Here are details about them that Emme Long, department spokesperson, provided:

Officer Derek Annerton & Officer Joshua Fisher

Officer Derek Annerton and Officer Joshua Fisher were commended for taking a robbery suspect into custody within seconds after being dispatched to an alarm at Family Security Credit Union.

Annerton and Fisher located the suspect in the parking lot “red handed” – with all of the cash that had taken from the bank.

Because of their quick thinking, the safety of the customers, employees, and passing citizens was quickly restored with minimal impacts to daily operations.

In addition to the officers’ exemplary response, their supervisor Sgt. Jason Hyder noted their compassion to reassuring the staff of Family Security after the traumatic event.

“The supervision is extremely proud of the way these two officers performed their duties during this incident,” says Hyder.

Officer Cain Bowen

Officer Cain Bowen was honored for his dedication to securing public safety after locating and arresting escapee Abdulla Russell, who had fled from the custody of another law enforcement agency.

While on patrol, Bowen spotted Russell and engaged in a brief foot pursuit. Even though he temporarily lost sight of the suspect, Bowen noticed a set of fresh footprints and followed them.

Bowen’s keen eye to detail led to Russell, who had taken cover in a garage.

After being taken into custody by Bowen, Russell gave a full confession to numerous felony cases.

“Officer Bowen is a valued officer of the Patrol Division and SWAT Team,” notes fellow Officer Allen Rawls.

Officer Josh Heflin

Officer Josh Heflin was recognized for saving an elderly resident who had been walking at night in the northbound lanes of Highway 67 and relocating her with her family.

While driving on a nightly road patrol in the rain, Heflin noticed the figure of an older woman with a dimly lit flashlight in the roadway.

Heflin quickly blocked oncoming traffic and led the resident to safety.

Upon speaking with the 87-year-old, Heflin was able to find where the resident lived and relocated her with her relatives.

“His actions are an example of Decatur Police Department’s mission for officers to ‘have a servant’s heart’ and to ‘be responsive, proactive, and compassionate,’” says supervisor Lt. Scott Strickland.