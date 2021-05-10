Decatur Police Department investigating homicide

Decatur Police are investigating a homicide from over the weekend.

Police responded to the 1200 block of 2nd Avenue SW for what they believed was an unresponsive man. The call came in around 10:50 p.m. Sunday.

When they got to the scene, police found a man in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Chester Jordan was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he later died. The coroner said the body will be taken to forensics for an autopsy.

No arrests have been made in the case and the investigation is ongoing.