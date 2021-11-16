Decatur Police Department hires new mental health liaison

For the first time ever, the Decatur Police Department has a mental health liaison on its staff.

The need for this position is one that helps protect the community and also gives officers the proper training they need when dealing with someone who may display signs of poor mental health.

"We need to do it better, because mental health is a very challenging thing," said Kathryn Anderson, Decatur Police Department's mental health liaison. "I think police officers are doing the best that they can with what they are trained with. So to be able to give them another tool in their belt or another way to interact in a different situation is always the goal — and to be able to do that in a healthy way."

The position is one the department has been working on for at least 14 months.

There are "people who are in the community that just need more support," Anderson said. "If they are off their medication, if they’ve had a stressful situation and just need support, and the community doesn’t really know what to do except call 911 because it’s overwhelming, and so I’m very excited about this, to be able to add support."

Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen shared what the first few months for Anderson will look like.

"Her first six months is gonna be a development of partnerships with mental health providers, learning police policies and procedures what we can and cannot do figuring out what kind of training police officers need," Allen said. "Then you go into a response-type thing, so the response-type part of this may be 12 to 18 months down the road."

Allen also provided examples of when services like those provided by Anderson could be needed.

"You also had a case where you had a female walking down the street, taking her clothes off, and you know right then that is a mental health issue," Allen said. "If you call the police out there to them, like OK, what do we do with them? How do we communicate with that person?"

Now that Anderson is here, she is ready to make a positive impact in the community. She said her goal is to help Decatur and surrounding areas learn how to interact with the mental health community, support individuals in treatment options and have healthier interactions with each other, the police department and health providers.

Allen said when the time comes for Anderson to arrive to a scene, it will be nonviolent scenes. She also will be accompanied by a mental health provider and escorted by at least one police officer, Allen said.