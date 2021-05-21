Decatur Police Department going through a hiring surge

Local police departments are hiring more officers to protect their communities.

Hartselle, Somerville, and Decatur Police Departments are all hiring officers.

Chief of Police, Nate Allen, said the police department isn't short on patrol officers, but they are down seven to eight specialized unit officers, consistent with years passed.

"We want to keep our numbers as high as we can, so we’re always recruiting," said Allen.

The police department is preparing to fill some patrol positions. This way, some officers can be promoted and fill upcoming retirements.

"Our patrol numbers are not down so our community is still safe," said Allen.

Allen recognizes there may be more apprehension on joining the police force.

"There’s a lot of things going on around the nation in the profession of policing," said Allen. "A lot of folks now don’t want to get into policing, remember policing is a calling."

Going forward, Allen said recruiting efforts will continue within the community.

"We have to become a part of the community in order to attract the people in the community that you serve," said Allen. "We’re in the churches, we’re in the schools, we’re in the community."

Allen said if you're apprehensive, you can always come to the station to talk about a career in policing.

FIND THE LINK TO APPLY AT DECATUR POLICE DEPARTMENT, HERE.