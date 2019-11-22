Decatur Police Department calls end of watch for officer lost to skin cancer

It is with the greatest of sadness that the Decatur Police Department announces the end of watch for Officer Jeff Bailey, the department said in a news release Friday.

The release continued:

Officer Bailey passed peacefully in his sleep (Friday) morning after a courageous and valiant battle against metastatic melanoma.

An avid motorcyclist, Officer Bailey could often be found keeping the streets of Decatur safe on his Traffic Unit Harley Davidson.

A kind soul, Officer Bailey was happiest when interacting with the children who were fascinated by the bright lights and loud sirens on his bike.

“Today, we lost the best of us. Officer Bailey was the embodiment of all things officers should strive to be – kind, patient, empathetic, and dedicated. May we always be reminded to be a little kinder, to smile a little more, and to extend a helping hand to our neighbor – that’s exactly what Jeff would have wanted,” says Chief Nathaniel Allen.

Officer Bailey joined the Decatur Police Department in April of 2003 and served as a Traffic and Motorcycle Officer since 2006.

The Decatur Police Department will forever be thankful and indebted for the service Officer Bailey has faithfully provided.