Decatur Police Department becomes 10th in Alabama to receive CALEA accreditation

The Decatur Police Department received a distinction that is held by less than three percent of law enforcement agencies in Alabama.

On Saturday night, they received official accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies or CALEA. The organization brands itself as "The Gold Standard in Public Safety."

The annoucment came on the final day of the 118th CALEA Conference in Covington, Kentucky.

On its website, it states that the "CALEA Accreditation program seals are reserved for use by those public safety agencies that have demonstrated compliance with CALEA Standards and have been awarded CALEA Accreditation by the Commission."

According to the Decatur Police Department, only 10 out of 417 law enforcement agencies in the State of Alabama have CALEA accreditation. Other local agencies that received the accreditation include the Huntsville Police Department, the Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Madison Police Department.

The reception of the distinction came following a dispute between the mayor's office and the Decatur Police Department, which lead to a change in the department's "Immigration Procedures" policy.