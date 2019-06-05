Decatur Police Department addressing ‘unbecoming’ officer conduct caught on video

The Decatur Police Department says it is addressing the “unprofessional demeanor” of an officer after a video an incident he responded to was released.

Emme Long, department spokesperson, released this information on Wednesday:

On May 24, 2019, at approximately 7:30 p.m., a passerby observed two men near the intersection of 4th Street SE and 2nd Avenue SE. One of the men was holding a handgun to the other man’s head. The passerby notified the Decatur Police Department, and multiple officers responded.

Upon arrival, officers located the men matching the description provided by the passerby. The officers detained the men to investigate. During the course of that investigation, officers discovered that one of the men was in possession of a handgun.

In speaking to the men, the officers verified what the passerby had observed and determined that the two men had been staging footage for use in a music video – during which one of the men did pose the handgun at the other person – however there was no criminal intent or malice. It was determined that the man who was in possession of the handgun had a valid permit to carry the firearm.

During the encounter, one of the responding officers demonstrated an unprofessional demeanor and conduct that was unbecoming of a Decatur Police Officer. The conduct displayed by the officer was not acceptable and is being addressed. Because this is a personnel matter currently under review, the department will not release any additional information.

We expect our officers to conduct themselves in a professional and caring manner. We appreciate the Decatur community’s ongoing support for the Decatur Police Department, and we will continue to work to maintain the trust and respect of our citizens.

See the video below. WARNING: The video contains obscene language.