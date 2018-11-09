Photo Gallery 3 Images
Decatur Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect they say is responsible for burglaries in September and October near Red Bank Road.
Surveillance video shows a suspect breaking into cars and homes.
Police ask that anyone with information, contact Detective Sparks at 256-341-4637 or cbsparks@decatur-al.gov.
Related Content
- Decatur Police search for suspect after burglaries near Red Bank Road
- Police searching for burglary suspects
- Decatur police searching for bank robber
- PHOTOS: Decatur police searching for theft suspect
- Police are searching for two burglary suspects
- Decatur Police search for suspect using stolen credit card
- Huntsville Police search for suspect in grocery store burglary
- Decatur police searching for credit card thief
- Police searching for counterfeiting suspect
- Police searching for robbery suspects
Scroll for more content...