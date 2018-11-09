Clear
Decatur Police search for suspect after burglaries near Red Bank Road

Courtesy of the Decatur Police Department

Surveillance video shows burglaries near Red Bank Road.

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 5:13 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Decatur Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect they say is responsible for burglaries in September and October near Red Bank Road.

Surveillance video shows a suspect breaking into cars and homes.

Police ask that anyone with information, contact Detective Sparks at 256-341-4637 or cbsparks@decatur-al.gov.

