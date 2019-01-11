Decatur Police: 2 suspects arrested in vehicle theft

Two people are in the Morgan County Jail after Decatur Police say they stole a vehicle and took Alabama State Troopers on a long pursuit.

Emily Long, Decatur Police spokesperson, said officers were sent to the 600 block of Martha Street Monday afternoon for a call about a stolen vehicle.

The victim told police their gray 2015 Ford Escape was stolen while it was parked in her driveway.

Later Monday, Alabama State Troopers in Limestone County attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen 2015 Ford Escape. After a lengthy vehicle pursuit, the sole occupants, Michael Bean and Alexus Percival, were placed under arrest for multiple charges, Long said.

Bean and Percival were transported to the Limestone County Jail, where they were booked in for their charges.

Detective Jonathan Macklin determined that Bean and Percival stole the 2015 Ford Escape and drove it to Athens, Long said. Macklin obtained a felony warrant for both Bean and Percival. The warrants were for theft of property in the first degree.

On Thursday, Bean and Percival were released from the Limestone County Jail on bond and were transported to the Morgan County Jail, where they were booked in for theft of property in the first degree.

Bean was held with no bond and Percival was held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.