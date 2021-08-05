Clear

Decatur Police: 15-year-old killed while playing with gun

The Morgan County coroner pronounced the juvenile dead on the scene.

Posted: Aug 5, 2021 11:23 AM
Updated: Aug 5, 2021 11:24 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A 15-year-old Decatur boy died from a single gunshot wound while he and another juvenile were playing with a loaded firearm when it discharged, according to a preliminary investigation by the Decatur Police Department.

Decatur police responded to the 400 block of Pine Avenue SW on Tuesday for the shooting investigation.

Police said additional juveniles were inside the residence with the victim before the shooting.

Police said additional juveniles were inside the residence with the victim before the shooting.

The case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for presentment to the Grand Jury, police said.

