Decatur Parks and Recreation says it has been made aware of an alligator in the Tennessee River around the Point Mallard Walking Trail.
The department says it has contacted Alabama Fish and Game, and people are warned to be aware of their surroundings.
Related Content
- Decatur Parks and Recreation warns of alligator in Tennessee River, near Point Mallard
- Point Mallard Park's After Dark event cancelled
- Point Mallard Campground in Decatur closed due to flooding
- Decatur Police seek suspect in Point Mallard shooting
- Decatur police arrest suspect in Point Mallard shooting
- Investigation underway after sailboat fire near Point Mallard Water Park in Decatur
- Two people injured in shooting at Point Mallard Park in Decatur
- Point Mallard's campgrounds, golf course still flooded
- Wild boar causes problems along Point Mallard Parkway
- Tennessee Riverkeeper starts cleanup project in Decatur
Scroll for more content...