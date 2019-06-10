Clear
Decatur Parks and Recreation warns of alligator in Tennessee River, near Point Mallard

Photo: US Air Force

Decatur Parks and Recreation warns people to be aware of their surroundings.

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 8:08 PM
Updated: Jun 10, 2019 8:09 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Decatur Parks and Recreation says it has been made aware of an alligator in the Tennessee River around the Point Mallard Walking Trail.

The department says it has contacted Alabama Fish and Game, and people are warned to be aware of their surroundings. 

