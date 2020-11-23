Decatur-Morgan officials: 230 new cases of coronavirus since Friday

Watch that conference HERE.

Officials say more than 70 coronavirus cases were added overnight in Morgan County. There were 230 cases added since Friday. There's a 10 percent weekly update. The city of Decatur released Thanksgiving advice HERE.

John Seymour from the Decatur-Morgan Chamber of Commerce encouraged shoppers to shop local and do it safely by ordering online or by phone.

Starting Nov. 27 the Chamber of Commerce will have a gift box set up for people to participate in a raffle. Drop off your $20 or more receipt from a Decatur business with your contact information for a chance to win a $100 gift card. They have masks for 100 businesses as well.

Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers said they are seeing cases increasing on their end.

Right now, they have 50 cases which is an all-time high. 6 patients are in the ICU, 1 is on a ventilator.

Powers said she expects they might double the ICU patients.

She said a fear right now is running out of beds for elective surgeries. Their coronavirus unit is opening Monday.

The hospital is also running low on re-agent for coronavirus tests.