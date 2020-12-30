Decatur-Morgan hospital set to vaccinate first responders Wednesday

Decatur-Morgan hospital will start another round of vaccinations at 7 Wednesday morning. Vaccines are for hospital staff, first responders, home health staff and more!

"With me being out responding to calls and with a volunteer department now I felt like we would have a better chance of coming into contact with it and I just felt like it was the right thing to do," explained Steve Shelton from the Falkville fire department just minutes after he got his vaccine.

Shelton was one of hundreds of hospital staff and first responders set to get the vaccine in the clinic Wednesday. Wednesday was the hospital's first Moderna vaccine clinic, but they plan to schedule more. Wednesday they are set to give out up to 300 vaccines.

Formerly retired nurse, Phyllis Loudiana was part of the team putting together the clinic. She stepped out of retirement to help with the Coronavirus pandemic however she could.



"It is a lot to organize, but its energizing its one of the most exciting things I've done, honestly in the last few years," explained Loudiana.

She wants to encourage other retired registered nurses just like her to call their hospital like she did and see how they can help during the pandemic.

Hospital officials say they're working to set up a phone line for first responders to call to sign up to get their shot.

On Monday, hospital President Kelli Powers explained that they were waiting on supplies for 1800 doses of the new Moderna vaccine to use today in these vaccinations! Earlier this week Powers explained that they had already vaccinated 400 of their staff with Pfizer's vaccine! This comes at an important time as cases are spiking in Morgan County.

We checked in with sheriff's departments around North Alabama a lot of them are preparing for their deputies to have the chance to get vaccinated this week!