Decatur-Morgan Hospital shows off $50 million renovation

The Decatur-Morgan Hospital opened its doors to show off more than $50 million in renovations over the last 5 years.

Construction is still in progress but the hospital will add more single-bed patient rooms, an MRI facility, 3D mammogram technology and a new emergency department.

"It was kind of just past due on its remodeling. It needed some touch-up, let's just put it like that," said Cordell Clay, who has lived in Decatur his entire life.

Clay says he could see the face-lift inside the Decatur-Morgan Hospital as he walked in the door. The hospital presented the renovations and additions at the annual state of health care event. Hospital President Nathaniel Richardson Jr. says renovations like the new emergency department are game changing.

"It's going to be more efficient, we will have more rooms, currently the emergency department had 22 rooms, we will have 35 rooms," he said.

The hospital will be adding a total of 50 new single-patient rooms by the end of construction. Each room includes a new smart bed that reads the patient's weight, side railing status, and angle of the bed. If any of those are changed, the bed will alert nurses to check on the patient immediately.

Richardson says he expects all renovations to completed by March, but the focus shifts to more additions in the future.

"One of the areas we've got to re-look at is Pediatrics. We have a lot of pediatricians, but as far as in-patient work, a lot of that work is not being done here locally," Richardson said.

Richardson says the hospital wants to make additions the community wants to see, and will continue to listen to public input.