Decatur Morgan Hospital president announces resignation

Nat Richardson, president of Decatur Morgan Hospital, announced Friday that he is resigning effective May 15.

He has taken a job as president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System’s Capital Region Health.

From a news release:

“It is with a heavy heart that I share this announcement.” Richardson said. “During the past 8 years, I have had the privilege and honor to serve and work beside some of the most incredibly talented, compassionate, dedicated clinical team members, non-clinical team members and medical staff in the nation.

“Decatur Morgan Hospital has seen a plethora of positive changes over these years, and is well positioned for the future because of the hard work and commitment to excellence by all team members!”

David Spillers, CEO of Huntsville Hospital Health System, said “Nat has done a fabulous job as a leader in our Health System in Decatur and in Huntsville. He’s been a great asset to the communities where he has served. We’ll miss him, but we are excited with him about the wonderful opportunity he has in Maryland. We wish him and Donna the very best as they leave here.”

Richardson said “I want to thank the team members, physicians, community, hospital board, and Huntsville Hospital Health System for your trust and unwavering support of me over the past 15-years. I wish the absolute best for Decatur Morgan Hospital, the Decatur Community and Huntsville Hospital Health System!”