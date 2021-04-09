Decatur Morgan Hospital partners with local companies to vaccinate employees at their workplace

Daikin America employees were able to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in the comfort of their place of work.

"The connivence of walking out of your office and coming right here," said Mandee Hall, a Daikin employee.

Hall said if Decatur Morgan Hospital didn't offer the clinic on-site, she wouldn't of made an appointment to get the vaccine on her own.

"Well to be honest, I was not going to get it, but I have three small grandkids," said Hall. "I really did this for them, to protect them."

Decatur Morgan Hospital has partnered with a number of local companies to vaccinate people at their place of work.

"We want to be a system that goes out into the communities and gets the vaccine to people that normally wouldn't know how to get it," said Kevin Borden, the Director of Business Development for Decatur Morgan Hospital.

Deborah Clark, a Daikin employee, said the process to get the vaccine at Daikin was wonderful.

"I was able to come from actually being out in the process and then come up here, get this taken care of and go right back to work," said Clark.

Clark said she thinks on-site clinics will be great for larger companies.

Paul Greer, the Human Resources manager at Daikin, said they planned the on-site clinic with Decatur Morgan Hospital so that they could keep employees safe.

"Health and safety is paramount for us, we wanted to make sure they had this opportunity," said Greer. "Decatur Morgan worked with us so well, we're really fortunate we had that."

The hospital said by mid-May they're hoping to of partnered with 50 companies. The following week, health care workers will be on the road again. They'll be administering second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Ascend.

Borden encourages people to reach out to Decatur Morgan Hospital about setting up an on-site clinic for their employee's. He said they'll offer the service to any company, big or small.