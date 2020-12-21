Decatur-Morgan Hospital officials look ahead to what happens next if Coronavirus numbers continue to rise

Decatur-Morgan hospital officials say they're worried about what could happen next if their cases continue to spike! In a news conference Monday morning, Pulmonologist Dr. James Boyle said while they aren't at that point yet, eventually they could run out of resources. Right now, the hospital is using 16 ventilators for Coronavirus patients. 85 percent of the I-c-u beds are occupied by Coronavirus patients. All of the hospital's beds are being used.

"We know realize that it is quite possible that we will exhaust all of our resources and we may have to decide which patients get the resources we have available," said Dr. Boyd.

He added that they're concerned about a post-Christmas coronavirus spike. They're encouraging everyone to stay home and seperate this holiday.