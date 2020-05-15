Decatur Morgan Hospital names interim president

Decatur Morgan Hospital has named an interim president after the former president resigned.

Danny Crowe, Chief Financial Officer of Decatur Morgan Hospital, was chosen for the position. The hospital says he is a 43-year veteran in healthcare and spent the past 33 years in Decatur.

Nat Richardson resigned as president, effective May 15. He accepted a position with the University of Maryland Health System.

Huntsville Hospital Health System COO Jeff Samz says the process of naming a fulltime president will begin soon and include input from the Decatur Morgan Hospital Advisory Board, medical staff and hospital leadership.