Decatur-Morgan Hospital has 60 Coronavirus patients

In a news conference, Mayor Tab Bowling noted that 244 cases added over Thanksgiving weekend in Morgan County. This comes as the county reaches 6,101 confirmed cases.

"Our actions in this season are so very important to the well being of ourselves, our families and our business community please use care as you consider your holiday plans," he said.

Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers said there are 60 positive patients in the hospital. There are 52 in Decatur-Morgan and 8 at Parkway. 8 are in the ICU and 3 are on a ventilator. Right now there are 9 unconfirmed cases in the hospital. 4 patients are being housed in the ER. The ICU is full. Employee cases are down to 13. Today more patients are expected to be transferred to the parkway campus, bringing that total up to 15. There are no plans to change elective procedures yet.

"I'm worried about the fallout of thanksgiving and then what it does in the Christmas season," explained Powers.