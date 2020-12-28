‘I'm anticipating some really bad things to come...:’ Decatur-Morgan Hospital hits coronavirus high

Right now Decatur-Morgan Hospital is caring for 96 coronavirus inpatients.

This comes as hospital officials say they are expecting cases to rise in the next few weeks after Christmas and New Year's Eve gatherings.

"I'm anticipating some really bad things to come in the next week to two weeks from Christmas. This is our highest number, 96" explained hospital president Kelli Powers.

Right now, 173 Decatur-Morgan hospital employees are out for coronavirus-related reasons.

That's about 10 percent of the hospital's staff.

Decatur-Morgan Hospital received 1,800 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine. They hope to give out that vaccine on Wednesday.

Half of those vaccines will go to hospital staff. The other half will go to first responders and clinics.

So far more than 400 hospital employees have already been vaccinated with Pfizer's vaccine.