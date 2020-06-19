Decatur Morgan Hospital announces new president

Kelli Powers, Chief Financial Officer of the Huntsville Hospital System since 2014, is the new president of Decatur Morgan Hospital.

The hospital says Powers will transition to her new role in the next few months. She succeeds Nat Richardson, who is starting a position with the University of Maryland Health System. He announced his resignation in May.

“We are excited for Kelli and for the impact that she will make in Decatur and Morgan County,” Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said. “She has done a great job at the system level in our CFO position and we are pleased that we can use her unique skills in leading one of the major hospitals in our Health System.”

Powers has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Alabama and a Masters of Management in Health Care from Vanderbilt University, according to a statement from Decatur Morgan Hospital.