Decatur Morgan County Covid-19 briefing

It's that time of the year to roll up your sleeves for a shot in addition to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Now is the time to begin getting flu shots.

The Chief of Nursing at Decatur Morgan Hospital, Anita Walden says everyone needs to protect themselves this flu season.

"Flu season is here. Please remember to get your flu shots. That is very important and please remember to come and get your vaccinations. That is proven to be very effective," said Walden.

Walden and other health officials expect the number of flu cases to rise over the upcoming weeks.