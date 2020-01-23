Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce holds annual State of Healthcare Forum

The state of healthcare is looking up in the city of Decatur.

An annual State of Healthcare Forum was held Thursday morning at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Three healthcare professionals in the county talked about how healthcare has improved for patients.

Hospital president, Nathaniel Richardson, said the hospital has made several improvements over the last eight years, including purchasing new, high-tech equipment.

"With our newest MRI, CT scanners, we have a digital 3D mammography that really allows you to provide care in a more efficient way. More detailed results, and with those results, we can be more efficient with providing care through that technology," said hospital president, Nathaniel Richardson, Jr.

Richardson said they are also working to make the hospital somewhere nurses and physicians want to work so they can recruit the best staff possible.