The state of healthcare is looking up in the city of Decatur.
An annual State of Healthcare Forum was held Thursday morning at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Three healthcare professionals in the county talked about how healthcare has improved for patients.
Hospital president, Nathaniel Richardson, said the hospital has made several improvements over the last eight years, including purchasing new, high-tech equipment.
"With our newest MRI, CT scanners, we have a digital 3D mammography that really allows you to provide care in a more efficient way. More detailed results, and with those results, we can be more efficient with providing care through that technology," said hospital president, Nathaniel Richardson, Jr.
Richardson said they are also working to make the hospital somewhere nurses and physicians want to work so they can recruit the best staff possible.
Related Content
- Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce holds annual State of Healthcare Forum
- Hartselle Chamber of Commerce to hold 38th Annual Depot Days Festival
- Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce board elects new chair
- WATCH: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce
- Morgan County, Decatur law enforcement conduct school drug sweep
- Morgan County sheriff charges Decatur man with cocaine possession
- Decatur-Morgan Hospital shows off $50 million renovation
- Emergency Department to triple in size at Decatur-Morgan Hospital
- Decatur Morgan Hospital unveils its $6 million emergency department expansion
- Morgan County deputies wreck update