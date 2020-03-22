Clear

Decatur, Morgan Co. to hold coronavirus update Monday

Monday at 10 a.m. officials with Decatur and Morgan County will provide an update regarding the coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 22, 2020 7:52 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

Monday morning, officials with both the City of Decatur and Morgan County will provide an update regarding the coronavirus.

It will be at 10 a.m. at city hall. WAAY31 will air the press conference both on air and online. 

So far, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Morgan County. 

