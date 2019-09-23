Decatur Middle School student hit by vehicle while crossing the street

A Decatur Middle School student was hit while crossing the street on Somerville Road around 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to Dwight Satterfield with Decatur City Schools.

Satterfield says the 7th grade student was hit by a high school student. He says they and another student were not crossing in the crosswalk at the time of the wreck, but instead crossed about 40 yards from the crosswalk at Somerville Road and Beech Street.

The student was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital - Decatur General campus with non-life-threatening injuries. Satterfield said no charges will be filed against the driver since they were driving the proper speed and the students darted out in front of the driver.

According to Satterfield, the students were not using the crosswalk so they could take the alley home, since there is not a sidewalk on Beech Street. He said they need a sidewalk at Beech Street because of all the pedestrian traffic and they have asked the city in the past for a sidewalk there.