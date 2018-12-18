Lockdown lifted at Decatur Middle School and Decatur High School after threatening phone call

UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted.

Decatur City Schools confirmed Tuesday around 12 p.m. that Decatur Middle School and Decatur High School were placed on secure perimeter lockdown after receiving a threatening phone call.

Deputy Superintendent of School Safety and Student Service, Dwight Satterfield, and police responded to the incident.

It’s exam week so students were planned to be let out early Tuesday. The original release time was supposed to be 12:00 p.m., but the lockdown delayed them until 12:40 p.m. Students have been released.