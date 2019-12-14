Decatur Mayor wants improvements to city amphitheater

The mayor of Decatur wants to upgrade the city's amphitheater to better accommodate better concerts and events.

Mayor Tab Bowling wants to enhance the Daikin Amphitheater on Bank Street in Decatur.

We spoke with the mayor and a musician about the changes they say are needed.

The amphitheater has no full sound system or stage lights to accommodate for proper concerts or events and Mayor Bowling told us he'd like to see that change soon.

And he's not alone... people who come to enjoy this space told us it's needed as well.

"It's a great idea. They already do free concerts in the park so bring more space and allow different people to come in. Maybe even bigger bands and whatnot," said Stephen Sanderford.

Stephen Standeford likes to come to the Daikin Amphitheater to play his violin, but he told WAAY-31 this stage could be so much more.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling told us earlier this week Ddonated $400,000 to the parks and recreation department.

Of that money, the mayor wants to use $160,000 of it to buy a concert like sound and light system.

Standeford told us the amphitheater could bring in bigger talent and more visitors to Decatur...which is why moved here from Cullman.

"It's a good place to be. I think I came in at a good point," he said.

It's unclear if the proposed changes will start underway soon or not but Standeford told us if he had the chance he'd get on the stage himself.

"If somebody let me, yeah," he said.

Mayor Bowling told us he's received a good amount of support for this project and is hoping the city council will support it as well.