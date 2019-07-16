Decatur Mayor, councilman disagree on water testing

The Mayor of Decatur and a Decatur city councilman exchanged differing opinions regarding the ongoing 3M water investigation.

They disagree on who should be in charge of testing the water for potentially dangerous chemicals.

City Councilman Charles Kirby wants to do additional testing on the city’s water; but Mayor Tab Bowling says it’s not needed.

“Mr. Kirby is not showing himself to be in a leadership posture right now," the mayor said. "I believe he’s a bit removed from reality.”

That was the mayor's response after Kirby brought up an idea at Monday night's council meeting. The idea had to do with the recent announcement from 3M that they would be evaluating several former landfills in Morgan County, looking for any potentially cancer-causing chemicals called perfluorinated compounds.

This announcement had some folks worried, once again, that their drinking water isn’t safe, but Mayor Bowling says it is.

“Our water is safe for consumption, it’s safe to bathe in," Bowling said. "Everything that we need to do with water, it’s good stuff.”

However, Councilman Charles Kirby proposed a plan, requesting that the Alabama Department of Environmental Management do additional tests on the water to assure homeowners that they are safe.

Mayor Bowling said this would likely cause unnecessary panic among Decatur citizens.

“What better can we do for our public than be transparent?" Charles Kirby asked.

Kirby believes using independent water testing is the best option.

“Anybody else who’s testing—one of our employees, one of Decatur Utilities’ employees, somebody hired by 3M—they’re beholden to whoever writes their paycheck," he said.

Mayor Bowling says the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is actually already involved and receiving reports from 3M.

“Well, if that’s the case, why wasn’t I told? I was elected by the people," Kirby said. "If you’re not telling me stuff, then we have a bigger problem.”

Mayor Bowling wants to reassure folks that everything is being handled the way it should be.

“I’m going to do what’s best for the City of Decatur and its residents—my grandchildren and others around here," Bowling said.

In a recent statement, 3M said if they find that there any issues at the former landfill sites, they will fix them.