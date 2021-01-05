Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling tests positive for coronavirus

The mayor of Decatur, Tab Bowling, is in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus.

Bowling said he will be in quarantine until next Tuesday, Jan. 12. He explained his symptoms started a week ago, and at first, he thought he just had the crud.

"I certainly have prayed that I would not as well as others [get it]. Looks like I was just supposed to get it," he said.

Bowling explained it's still sinking in that he tested positive for COVID-19 after first having symptoms four days after Christmas.

"I think I'm experiencing mild symptoms, just a little tightness in the chest, a little difficult to talk, a persistent headache," he added.

He told WAAY 31 his wife and other family members have tested positive as well.

"We did spend time with our family, our immediate family for Christmas, and you know...that's what happened," Bowling said.

He shared with us where he thinks he fell short on taking COVID-19 precautions.

"Tab Bowling should have done a better job of washing his hands. You know, we touch surfaces and then come and touch the face, the mouth or whatever. I should have done a better job. But I do mask, I do distance, those things I do practice. My guess is it came from my hands somehow," he said.

The mayor of Decatur has this message for the people in his community.

"The virus is real and it can take lives and our health care workers are exhausted, our hospitals are at or near capacity, and we need to be conscious of that," he said.

Bowling shared with WAAY 31 he did receive the monoclonal treatment, although he's only 61, because he smoked for 30 years, quitting more than 20 years ago, but his doctor was worried about his lungs. He said his wife received the antibody treatment on Tuesday, as well, and will be home in quarantine until next week.