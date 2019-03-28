Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling delivers 'State of the City' address

Decatur Mayor Tad Bowling presented an outline for road projects, city revenue, and the future of students in the city during his State of the City address on Thursday.

Bowling said Decatur has many things to be proud of, including increased revenue in the city, new jobs coming to town, and a $14.2 million grant to improve transportation.

"What that really means is that we get to do more for our city,” Bowling said. “We get to do more for our residents."

One of the big talking points at the address was road projects across the region.

Another was a $3.6 million increase in revenue over the previous years. Bowling said so far in 2019 the city is on track to beat out revenue for 2018 - something he believes will continue to increase as jobs and tourism continue to come to Decatur.

Schools was another hot topic, with Bowling touching on a $1 million increase for Decatur City Schools for the 2019 fiscal year.

Bowling said that money is needed because the future of Decatur students is important.

"Marshall and Redstone leadership is always working with the city and the city school system making sure there's a workforce pipeline in place for decades."

Bowling even showed his pride for students by inviting former Decatur City School student Zoey Watkins to talk. Watkins was diagnosed with cancer in fifth grade, and after beating it she returned to school and graduated with her class.

Watkins said Decatur will always be home and she's proud of where the city is headed.

"The city is growing tremendously as we can see in his presentation they are planning to do a lot of things. So, Decatur is great and always will be great," Watkins said.