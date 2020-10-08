Decatur High School switching to virtual learning for Friday

The district says 10 people at the school tested positive for Coronavirus with 100 in quarantine.

Parents say they have mixed feelings about the change. Some are upset because this week is homecoming week. We do know tomorrow night's football game is still on. None of the varsity players tested positive. Other parents are okay with the school going virtual, because there is more time to deep clean.

The only students that will be on campus Thursday are 10th graders who are required by the state to take their Pre-ACT test. Decatur High will be deep cleaned Friday. The rest of the schools in the district will be cleaned next week.