Decatur High School principal named Arab City Schools superintendent

Arab City Schools officially have a new leader.

John Berry, principal at Decatur High School, will take on the role of superintendent of the school system.

"I will miss my Decatur High School family, but I cannot wait to begin this new journey with Arab City Schools!" Berry posted to Facebook Monday night. "God has richly blessed our family and we cannot wait to get started in Arab!"

Berry was one of 5 finalists for the job.

Former superintendent John Mullins retired in July.

Berry's last day at Decatur High and first day at Arab City Schools have not been announced.