Arab City Schools officially have a new leader.
John Berry, principal at Decatur High School, will take on the role of superintendent of the school system.
"I will miss my Decatur High School family, but I cannot wait to begin this new journey with Arab City Schools!" Berry posted to Facebook Monday night. "God has richly blessed our family and we cannot wait to get started in Arab!"
Berry was one of 5 finalists for the job.
Former superintendent John Mullins retired in July.
Berry's last day at Decatur High and first day at Arab City Schools have not been announced.
Related Content
- Decatur High School principal named Arab City Schools superintendent
- Arab City Schools have new interim superintendent
- Hazel Green High School names new principal
- Superintendent to weigh in on Tanner High School principal issue
- Tanner High School principal fired
- Interim Superintendent named for Huntsville City Schools
- Sparkman High School’s principal named ‘District 8 High School Principal of the Year’
- New principal named for Meridianville Middle School
- Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Resigns
- NASA administrators visit Arab High School
Scroll for more content...