Decatur Heritage's GianCarlo Valdez officially signs Letter of Intent to Stetson

Decatur Heritage's GianCarlo Valdez put pen to paper on Tuesday, November 19, to finalize his commitment to Stetson. The senior chose to be a Hatter over offers from Tennessee Tech and Samford.
Congrats, GianCarlo!
