Clear

Decatur Heritage's GianCarlo Valdez officially signs Letter of Intent to Stetson

The senior guard finalized his commitment to the Hatters on Tuesday, November 19.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 8:44 PM
Updated: Nov 19, 2019 8:46 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Decatur Heritage's GianCarlo Valdez put pen to paper on Tuesday, November 19, to finalize his commitment to Stetson. The senior chose to be a Hatter over offers from Tennessee Tech and Samford.

Congrats, GianCarlo!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events