Decatur Heritage wins first basketball title

1,500 miles stand between GianCarlo Valdez and his family, who are missionaries in the Dominican Republic, but tonight they were in the stands.
"I was just happy for them to be here, and I wanted to play good for them," Valdez said.
Valdez played great, 23 points, a block and a steal.
"I'm speechless right now. I don't know what to say," he said.
Valdez says it's special winning a title in front of his dad, since he's who Valdez aspires to play like.
"He was like the best point guard in the Dominican when he played, so I've been watching him since I was younger. I just want to be like him," Valdez said.
Now, his younger brother has a State Champion to look up to.
"It's crazy. I can't wait to go out there and hug them."
It's Decatur Heritage's first state title. Head Coach Jason Marshall says his team is giving all the glory to God.
"They prayed at half court yesterday, probably for about 30-40 minutes. We didn't make them. They just do it. Their priorities are so much better than mine, and it's just awesome," Marshall said.
