Decatur Heritage prepped for Region Title Game

Decatur Heritage didn't let their 1A classification keep them from playing with the biggest schools in North Alabama.

Coach Jason Marshall scheduled 6A and 7A schools strictly to make Decatur Heritage better.

"Our schedule, our record ain't gone look to good, but we battled with teams like Columbia, James Clemens," Senior Noah Boler said.

Coach's plan worked! Out of 12 games with North Alabama powerhouses, the Eagles won 8.

"It prepared us for games like this, because we had to battle a lot in those games, we went to overtime a lot in those games," Marshall said.

Decatur Heritage had to fight Thursday afternoon against Mars Hill Bible School, trying to contain Avery Thrasher who had 28 points for the Panthers.

"Over the screen, stroke, wide open, stroke it, I give all props to that guy, because he can shoot," Boler said.

Boler's six blocks were good enough to hold off any extra points, securing the 10-point win.

Not much time before the Regional Final on Monday, a win sends The Eagles to the Final Four, that's new heights for this basketball team.

'I don't think we've been past the Elite 8 before, we've never been to Birmingham ourselves, so it would mean the world to us," Senior Derrick Bishop said.

"We're just trying to compete and give God the glory every time, that's who we play for, that's our motto," Senior GianCarlo Valdez added.