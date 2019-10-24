Clear

Decatur Heritage players talk potential perfect season

With a win over Woodville, Decatur Heritage earns their first undefeated season.

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Two Decatur Heritage football players join WAAY31 before action on the gridiron Thursday. Both have the chance to ink their names in the history books.

