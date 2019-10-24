Decatur Heritage football on the verge of a perfect season

For the first time in program history, Decatur Heritage is undefeated through nine games. A win on Thursday, October 24, 2019, would make this a perfect season, but this team's goals go beyond the regular season.

"It would be a tough road to get there," Eagles head coach Steve Meek said. "It'd be a real accomplishment to get there, but that's what these guys want. They want to be in auburn for that final super 7, that weekend."

Before the started their season, the Eagles set a goal to go undefeated, and right now, Coach Meek said, "The goals still out there and we hope to get that done this week."

"We knew we could have a special year if we committed ourselves," Decatur Heritage senior Carter Sample. "So we really decided that we would come together as a team, and then that chemistry building off that if we focus on ourselves, focus on getting better every week, no matter who we're playing we can reach our goals that we want to achieve."

While the Eagles are keeping an eye on the prize, they're not letting it blur their vision.

"Just got to take it one week at a time," Sample said.

The 15 seniors on this Decatur Heritage team are leading the convocation.

"We got a big senior class and I feel like we all, we care for our team and we're all brothers," senior Hank Davis said.

"It's my last year, so to do something that no other team has done before us," senior Mason Lentz said."Our teams you know, so for the younger guys and the other players just to motivate them to really step up in this football season and to just do something that none of our past teams have done."

Decatur Heritage has one game left in the regular season against Woodville before the start of the playoffs.