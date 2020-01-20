Decatur Heritage basketball with the mindset of a champion

The defending 1A basketball state champs, Decatur Heritage, is fighting for a chance to defend their title.

Decatur Heritage is using the same strategy this season as they did last year, play the bigger schools to help prepare for the playoffs, and once again it's working.

"We come to this stuff to learn and get better," senior GianCarlo Valdez said. "We want to win of course, but we're just trying to get better for the state championship, for the state."

Senior Jackson Kyle said he thinks playing the bigger competition has helped them out in the long run.

The Eagles tough schedule has helped them achieve a 13-7 overall record so far while being perfect in area play.

"We feel pretty good right now," DCHA basketball head coach Jason Marshall said. "We just got to continue to gel together and get better, but overall right now I feel like we're in a good spot."

Senior Jackson Kyle says playing teams in higher classifications not only helped the team play, it has helped them grow closer this season.

"I think it just helps in like late game situations," Kyle said. "When we're in a close game with a bigger school, we're the underdog. We gotta prove ourselves so we have to rely on one another. We can't just take it ourselves and do it by ourselves like we usually could with people in our classification."

As this team enters the last month before post season, they're going into it with one mindset.

"I'm just taking it one game at a time, soaking it all up and just trying to get better for another state championship," Kyle said.

"Just kill everyone that gets in our way," Valdez said. "I want to win another state championship before I go to college."

Decatur Heritage did drop a close one to Grissom in overtime during the Marvin Stone Classic on Monday, but they told WAAY 31 there's no time to dwell because they play Bob Jones Tuesday night.