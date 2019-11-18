Clear

Decatur Heritage basketball giving advice to Eagles football

WAAY 31 caught up with Decatur Heritage senior and basketball state champion, GianCarlo Valdez about the Eagles football season.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Decatur Heritage football is having a season that will go down in the school history books, but this isn't the first Eagles sports team to have a record year.

Last year, the basketball team won the 1A State Championship, and now the football team is trying to follow suit. WAAY 31 got a chance to talk to one of Decatur Heritage's star basketball players GianCarlo Valdez about what it's like to see the football team doing so well this season. Be sure to watch the video!

