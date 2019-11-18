Decatur Heritage basketball giving advice to Eagles football

Decatur Heritage football is having a season that will go down in the school history books, but this isn't the first Eagles sports team to have a record year.
Last year, the basketball team won the 1A State Championship, and now the football team is trying to follow suit. WAAY 31 got a chance to talk to one of Decatur Heritage's star basketball players GianCarlo Valdez about what it's like to see the football team doing so well this season. Be sure to watch the video!
