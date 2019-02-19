Decatur Heritage, West Limestone advance in state basketball tournament

West Limestone took down Curry 51-26.
Decatur Heritage also won big over Covenant Christian 71-48. Unfortunately, Falkville Girls fell to Phillips.
Action at Wallace state continues Tuesday.
