Decatur Heritage, West Limestone advance in state basketball tournament

Wildcats and Eagles stay the course for state title

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 10:52 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

West Limestone took down Curry 51-26. 

Decatur Heritage also won big over Covenant Christian 71-48. Unfortunately, Falkville Girls fell to Phillips.

Action at Wallace state continues Tuesday.

